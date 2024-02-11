“Where Are We Now?” forum tells how Rowan County can internally improve Published 12:05 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

SALISBURY — Dorris “Dee Dee” Wright has spent most of her life fighting for the equality of all people. A civil rights activist and author of the book, “The (W)right Thing: My Life in the Civil Rights Movement and Beyond,” Wright was invited by Racial Equity Rowan to talk at their “Where Are We Now?” forum on Feb. 6 at the Aymer Center located at the Hood Theological Seminary.

Wright kicked things off with a speech that touched upon her history as an advocate, the lessons she’s learned along the way, and advice for what can be done today to make a positive difference.

“If you don’t have something worth fighting for, what is your purpose in this land?” Wright said.

Wright said she describes herself as an “agitator” and implored the crowd to have a presence in local government and to hold elected officials accountable for their decisions.

“An agitator is defined as something that gets the dirt out, so that’s what we have to do. When we sit and smile at council or smile at county commissioners, don’t let them off the hook. There are laws on the books and we have to make sure they carry out those laws,” Wright said. “All elections are local and we need to demand that our elected officials carry out those laws.”

After Wright finished, she answered questions from the audience. Then attendees broke into groups to consider the most prevalent forms of racial inequity taking place in Rowan County, plans to combat these injustices, and what the average citizen can do to enact the proposed changes.

Some of the main points that were mentioned included betterments to education, housing opportunities and employment. The solutions to these problems ranged from voting, sitting in on meetings, and staying ahead of the issues.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Anne Little said she was pleased to find out just how much everyone agreed on the major obstacles that should be addressed.

“The beauty of this forum is that it’s Racial Equity Rowan. That it is not the city, it is a collaboration, it is a partnership, it is a broader representation of Rowan County,” Little said. “I think it speaks to the commitment of what people want for our community.”

Little said the city’s 10-year housing strategy was “exciting” and a perfect step in the right direction for curing what is ailing Salisbury and the rest of the county.

Salisbury resident LaQreshia Bates-Harley’s grandmother was the one who told her about the forum and convinced her to check it out even though she was unaware of what would be going on.

“I honestly didn’t know what it was about,” Bates-Harley said.

Bates-Harley said she was ultimately glad she came to the forum and that she had the chance to add to the discussions.

“We did talk about the inequities based on what part of the county you’re in. Of course, affordable housing, but the biggest thing that I took away from it is that we put all of these things or ideas out in the atmosphere, but when is there going to be some action? When are we going to see it in Salisbury?” Bates-Harley said.

Wright said she wants more people to show up to a similar forum in the fall and for it to inspire them to take the proper initiatives.

“To get people to hear. Listening is a big thing. If people can hear, they act,” Wright said.