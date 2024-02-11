High school wrestling: Falcons roll in 3A Midwest Regional Published 3:19 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

WELCOME — West Rowan’s wrestling team had five champions in the 3A West Midwest Regional that concluded on Saturday at North Davidson and easily won the team championship with 245.5 points.

Top-four finishers qualified for the upcoming state tournament in Greensboro. West, coached by John Brown, also had two regional runners-up and three third-place finishers and will send 10 grapplers to the state event.

West’s regional champions were Jathan Roby (113), Kevin O’Brien (138), Stetson Collins (144), Mason Kincaid (175) and Hunter Miller (215).

O’Brien, a junior who is 40-2, won one of the matches of the day, a 5-3 decision over Central Cabarrus senior Charleston Baglio (37-1).

West’s second-place finishers were Andrew Taylor (126) and Grayson Burleson (285).

Lane Jenkins (113), Connor Misenheimer (157) and Eli Jenkins (165) placed third.

•••

South Rowan was 16th in the team scoring and had a regional champion in freshman Garrison Raper (31-4), who cleared the room at 106 pounds.

•••

East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards was runner-up to Collins at 144, losing a 10-2 major decision in the final. He led the Mustangs to a ninth-place finish.

•••

Carson finished 14th in the team scoring and had three state qualifiers. with Joseph Little, Griffin Barber (150) and Andrew Reaves (190) all placing fourth.

•••

JAMESTOWN — A.L. Brown placed sixth in the 4A Midwest Regional held at Ragsdale.

Trevor Freeman stayed undefeated (44-0) at 106 and was regional champion.

Gavin Yow (150) and Drake Watts (215) placed second.

Chaz Knox was the Wonders’ fourth state qualifier with third place at 285.

Salisbury competed in the 2A Midwest Regional at Mount Pleasant.

Trinity won the regional.

The Hornets finished 19th in the team scoring. Robert Moulton (138) won three matches, while Tyree Brown (165) reached the quarterfinals.

•••

North Rowan competed in the 1A East Regional at South Davidson.

Anton Pontoon (120) won three matches, while Hunter Farris won two.

The Cavaliers were 19th in the team scoring. Uwharrie Charter won the regional.