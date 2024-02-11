High school swimming: East swimmers score in state meet Published 6:15 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

CARY — The 3A State Championships for swimming were held on Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic Park in Cary.

East Rowan’s girls scored 25 points.

Addy Sechriest led the Mustangs with 17 individual points.

She swam a PR 5:28.33 for 11th in the 500 freestyle. She was timed in 2:03,25 for eighth place in the 200 free.

East’s girls were 13th in the 400 free relay, with the unit of Gracie Lineberger, Karlee Wagoner, Makenzie Sechriest and Addy Sechriest.

Lake Norman Charter won the state championship.

•••

East Rowan’s boys totaled 22 points.

Isaac Cawley scored 10 individual points. He was 10th in the 100 free (50.37 seconds) and 14th in the 200 free (1:54.81).

East’s 400 relay team scored with an 11th-place finish. That unit was Owen Kesler, Cole Humphreys, Rodney Hawkins and Cawley.

Carrboro won four events and took the state championship.

•••

The 1A/2A State Championships were held in Cary on Friday.

Ava Morris represented Salisbury’s girls team.

She was 18th in the 50 free and 20th in the 100 free. She swam a PR 59.50 seconds in the 100 and a season-best 26.53 in the 50.

Gray Stone’s Zoe Waters was seventh in the 100 backstroke.

Pine Lake Prep won the girls state championship.

Raleigh Charter won the boys state championship.

West Davidson’s Luke Nebrich won the 50 free (20.35) and the 100 butterfly (50.61).