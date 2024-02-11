High school indoor track: Salisbury girls sizzle in 1A/2A state meet Published 10:07 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Salisbury’s girls placed third in the 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field State Championships held on Saturday at the JDL Fast Track.

The Hornets totaled 47 points. Swain County (73) edged Cummings (71) for first place.

The Hornets were powerful in the relays, winning state titles in the 4×200 with a 1:47.62 clocking and the 4×400 with a time of 4:15.57.

The Hornets weren’t far off the 1A/2A meet record of 1:47.19 in the 4×200.

Christyonna Lewis and the Wymbs sisters, Millie and Cora, sprinted on both winning relays. They were joined by Tai’lah Ward for the 4×200 while Maddie Crabb ran a leg on the 4×400.

Lewis won an individual gold in the 300 meters, where she nipped Ward for a 1-2 finish for the Hornets. Lewis clocked 41.00, while Ward finished at 41.27.

Millie Wymbs placed third in the 500 meters in 1:22.45. Lewis added points for a sixth-place finish in the 55 meters.

•••

North Rowan’s Brittany Ellis is a basketball player, so she hasn’t had any indoor track practice, but she placed third in the shot put with an effort of 34 feet, 1/4 inch. for the Cavaliers’ six points.

•••

Salisbury’s boys had some DQs but placed 10th with 17 points.

Ten of those points came from a championship effort in the 4×400. The relay unit of Samuel Fatovic, Jordan Waller, Jaylyn Smith and Jamal Rule was clocked in 3:32.52.

Salisbury placed fifth in the 4×200 in 1:33.88. Quincy Robinson, Rule, Waller and Smith ran on that team.

Smith added a sixth-place finish in the 300 in 36.64 seconds.