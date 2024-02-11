High school girls basketball: North makes it 13 in a row Published 11:40 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

TYRO — North Rowan senior Brittany Ellis reminds everyone occasionally of just how special an athlete she is.

She scored 25 points on Friday to help the Cavaliers beat West Davidson 77-55 in a Central Carolina Conference game. It was the 13th time she’s scored more than 20 this season.

On Saturday, Ellis got up, went to Winston-Salem and finished third in the shot put in the 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championships. When she gets to practice track a little bit, she’ll no doubt defend her 1A discus and shot put state titles in a few months during the outdoor season.

Bailee Goodlett scored 33 for the Cavaliers on Friday, just another day at the office for her. She’s still got a chance for 2,000 career points. The lightning-fast guard announced her college decision last week — Catawba — and it’s possible the Indians have found the replacement for future Hall of Famer Lyrik Thorne right in their backyard.

Those two have been the driving forces in a a powerful season, and North coach Darra Walker has been able to construct a team around their abilities. They are the top two female scorers in Rowan County.

Dasia Elder scored 10 for the Cavaliers in Friday’s road game and four more girls chipped in with a few points and a lot of rebounds.

West Davidson (9-13, 5-5) made a strong effort at home and was only down 11 at halftime, but North (18-3, 9-0) made it 13 in a row, and it looks like the Cavaliers will be tough to deal with in the 1A state playoffs.

North 13 21 21 22 — 77

W. Davidson 12 11 12 20 — 55

NORTH — Bailee Goodlett 33, Ellis 25, Elder 10, Stockton 4, Bloom Goodlett 2, McArthur 2, Oglesby 1.