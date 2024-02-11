High school boys basketball: Tough night for South Published 9:16 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

HUNTERSVILLE — South Rowan’s boys basketball team couldn’t find any offense in the first half on Friday at Lake Norman Charter.

Back-to-back single-digit quarters in the first half couldn’t be overcome in a 75-48 South Piedmont Conference loss to the Knights, the seventh-place team in a nine-team league.

“Just a bad shooting night,” South coach Daniel Blevins said.

It was 40-14 at halftime. South (0-21, 0-14) played better in the second half, but couldn’t get back into it.

Zion Jackson scored 11 to lead South. Dalton Young scored nine, while Carston Carey had eight. Jadon Moore and Drew Blackwell added seven apiece.

Christian Virgilio made five 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Knights (9-14, 5-10). Braylon Irelan scored 16.

South’s remaining SPC games are at West Rowan and at home against Carson.

South Rowan 6 8 15 19 — 48

LN Charter 19 21 12 23 — 75

SOUTH — Jackson 11, Young 9, Carey 8, Blackwell 7, Moore 7, Littlejohn 4, Jones 2.

LNC — Virgilio 22, Irelan 16, Morgan 9, Propst 8, Ruthstom 5, Kuhn 5, McConneyhead 4, Church 2, Holder 2, Wilkie 2.