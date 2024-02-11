High school boys basketball: Hornets bearing down on unbeaten CCC season Published 1:27 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Central Carolina Conference is often a strong boys basketball league, and the Salisbury Hornets have been members of the Central Carolina Conference every season since 1997-98.

The Hornets haven’t run the table in the CCC since 2008-09 when Jason Causby was coaching, Darien Rankin and Brandon Abel were getting lots of buckets, and athletes such as John Knox, Romar Morris. Thaddeus Williams, Dominique Phillips, Jahaan Hailey and Alex Weant were helping out. That team was 14-0 in conference play.

The 2008-09 Hornets were the first Salisbury team to go undefeated in league play since the 1991-92 Hornets, who had among others, Bobby Jackson and Bobby Phillips, two of the county’s all-time greats. That team, coached by Sam Gealy, went 16-0 in the 3A South Piedmont Conference.

So that’s two undefeated conference seasons for the SHS boys in the last 32 years.

They are bearing down on a third one in head coach Albert Perkins’ first season at the helm. The Hornets beat Lexington 100-72 on Friday, hitting the century mark on an emotional Senior Night, even in a game in which they didn’t shoot especially well.

Salisbury won 91-52 at Lexington (12-9, 8-2).

The Yellow Jackets hung in there for a while. It was only 19-14 after a quarter. Juke Harris ended the half with a finger roll for a 47-36 Salisbury lead. Lexington trailed 72-61 heading to the fourth quarter, but that’s when Salisbury’s depth started to show.

Harris scored 41, the fourth time the senior has topped 40 this season and the third time in a CCC game.

The Wake Forest recruit made one 3-pointer, 14 free throws and a dozen 2s. At least half of the 2s were dunks. He had 24 points by halftime against the CCC’s second-place team.

Senior Deuce Walker scored eight, including four free throws. Senior Mike Geter only scored five, but set up his teammates. He fed Harris for the bucket that got the party started. Senior Da’shawn Brown hit the boards and scored five.

Braylon Taylor scored 13. Hank Webb had an active game with 10 and had a big three-point play. Bryce Dalton made two of Salisbury’s four 3-pointers and scored eight.

Ten Hornets got in the scorebook, with Keial Matthews and crowd favorite Bo Brincefield providing the final push to get 100.

The Hornets (20-3, 11-0) have won 13 in a row.

They’ll try to finish the unbeaten league season on Friday at North Rowan.

Lexington 14 22 25 11 — 72

Salisbury 19 28 25 28 — 100

SALISBURY — Harris 41, Taylor 13, Webb 10, Dalton 8, Walker 8, Matthews 6, D. Brown 5, Geter 5, Brincefield 3, Davis 1.