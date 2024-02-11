High school boys basketball: Wonders win again Published 11:14 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — It’s been a tough season for head coach Jonathan Efird and A.L. Brown’s boys basketball team, but the Wonders are getting some licks in at the end of it.

The Wonders smashed South Iredell 86-41 on Senior Night in front of a strong crowd for a modest, two-game winning streak.

The 4A Greater Metro Conference the Wonders play in is tough. Lake Norman is No. 1 in the 4A West RPI rankings, while Hickory Ridge is certain to make the playoffs and Mooresville and Cox Mill are on track for playoff berths.

The Wonders (10-13, 3-8) are 38th in the 4A West RPI rankings and aren’t likely to make the 32-team bracket, but there’s still plenty of incentive to finish the season strong.

Nazir Reaves led Friday’s win over the Vikings with 17 points. Jaylon Adams scored 15. Kadan Williams had 12, and John Ross Jr. added 10.