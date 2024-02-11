College women’s basketball: Thorne does it again Published 8:16 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

ANDERSON, S.C. — Lyrik Thorne became a 2,000-point scorer on Saturday at Anderson, the first for Catawba women’s basketball and the sixth in the history of the South Atlantic Conference.

But it wouldn’t have been a very pleasant memory if the Indians had lost the game.

Thorne made sure that didn’t happen. With less than a second left in overtime, she made a remarkable shot, a soaring layup as she was fouled, a bucket by a 5-foot-6 person in a sea of bodies, to lift Catawba to an 84-83 win over the Trojans.

Catawba (17-3, 12-2) shot 4-for-25 on 3-pointers — that’s 16 percent — but shook it off and stayed in first place in the SAC.

Thorne didn’t have her best shooting day, but still had 21 points, seven rebounds and sis assists. Janiya Downs also didn’t shoot it great, but she had 21 points and seven rebounds. Sara McIntosh had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Anderson (17-5, 9-5) was fired up and looked like it might blow the Indians out early. It was 19-4 before Catawba settled down and started to work its way back into the game. After a strong second quarter, the Indians were down only 36-33 at halftime.

Diamond McDowell had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Anderson, her 13th double-double, while Brittney Stafford scored 21. They led another Anderson surge. Catawba was down six going to the fourth quarter.

Catawba is very experience, has been in a lot of close games on the road, didn’t panic and traded punches with Anderson down the stretch in regulation.

Thorne made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in regulation to give Catawba a 73-72 lead.

Stafford drew a foul in the final seconds — Downs fouled out on the play — and Stafford had a chance to win it for Anderson in regulation by making two free throws. She missed the first, but made the second to get the game to overtime.

Catawba got down four in the overtime, but still had one comeback left.

On a day when Catawba shot 39 percent, Mary Spry’s 4-for-6 in 15 minutes of action off the bench was helpful.

Spry and McDowell played on opposing teams in the 2021 3A state championship game. McDowell was the star for the Asheboro team that Carson beat in the final.

Catawba 9 24 17 23 11 — 84

Anderson 19 17 20 17 10 — 83

CATAWBA — Thorne 21, Downs 21, McIntosh 18, Spry 9, Baker 8, Dixon-Booker 4, Porter 3.