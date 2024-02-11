College women’s basketball: Reaves’ hot hand provides OT victory fpr LC Published 4:56 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Nielle Reaves put on a remarkable shooting display for Livingstone’s women’s basketball team on Saturday at Trent Gym.

Reaves made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points in a 68-62 overtime win against CIAA rival Shaw, but what really stood out was when she made those bombs.

When Shaw’s Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes connected on a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to give the visitors a 57-54 lead it appeared that the Blue Bears (5-14, 3-11) were headed to another discouraging defeat. But Livingstone got a timeout with 4.5 seconds left and Reaves reported back in the game. With one second left, she made the 3-pointer that forced overtime. Bria Griffith got the ball to her.

Reaves wasn’t done. Shaw (11-12, 6-8) took the lead in the overtime, but then Reaves made a 3-pointer to tie, a 3-pointer for the lead and another 3-pointer to put the Blue Bears in charge.

Thalia Carter scored 16 for Livingstone.

Livingstone made as many 3-pointers (12) as it did 2-pointers. All those 3s allowed the Blue Bears to overcome 23 turnovers and 30.4 percent shooting.

Alexis Radcliff had 18 for Shaw.

Shaw 12 17 14 14 5 — 62

LC 18 12 15 14 11 — 68

LIVINGSTONE — Reaves 20, Carter 16, Lane 9, Green 9, Kelson 5, Short 3, J. Williams 3, Woodruff 2, Griffith 1.