College softball: Indians win against No. 1 North Georgia Published 3:53 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Catawba’s softball team won three out of four games in a weekend tournament at North Georgia.

The big news was a 7-6 win against North Georgia on Saturday. North Georgia was ranked No. 1 and was the defending national champ in Division II. It was the first win for the program against the No. 1-ranked team.

Riley Tucker had a double and a triple. Bri Herring, Kary Hales and Christine Brendle also had two hits.

Catawba (4-4) was the home team in the tournament format and was down a run when it batted in the seventh. Katie Ward’s run-scoring double tied the game. The winning run scored when Herring scored from third, beating the throw home on a ground ball.

Catawba split two games on Friday, including a 6-1 loss to North Georgia.

Catawba won twice on Saturday. In a rain-shortened 7-2 win against West Georgia, Herring went 3-for-3 and Courtnee Carter had four RBIs.