College men’s basketball: LC outscores Shaw Published 4:12 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team shot 50 percent on 3-pointers to key an 88-81 CIAA win against Shaw on Saturday.

The Blue Bears (11-12, 7-7) benefited from a stellar outing by Khyree Temple, who scored an efficient 18 points with only eight shots. He was 7-for-8 from the field and 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Temple had nine rebounds, four assists and blocked two shots.

Teon Tiller had an unusually big offensive game for the Blue Bears in Trent Gym with 14 points. Livingstone got 11 each from Detionne Leach and James Nipper. Tiller and Nipper were 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

DJ Thomas scored 22 for the visitors. Shaw (11-11, 7-7) shot 43 percent.

Shaw 29 52 — 81

Livingstone 36 52 — 88

LC — Temple 18, Tiller 14 Leach 11, Nipper 11, Herd 9, McCrae 6, P. Tako 5, Lassiter 4, Leak 4, Allen 3, Broderick 3.