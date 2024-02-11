College men’s basketball: Five in a row for Catawba Published 5:27 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

ANDERSON, S.C. — The only really special stat from Saturday was five wins in a row for Catawba’s men’s basketball team.

The Indians weren’t great, shooting 43 percent, and they managed to turn a 14-point lead with six minutes left into a thrilling finish, but the bottom line was another South Atlantic Conference road victory. Catawba beat Anderson, 79-73, at the Abney Center.

Catawba is tied for second in the SAC with Lincoln Memorial with three losses each. Wingate is on top with two losses.

O’Mazeon Tinsley led the Indians (14-4, 11-3) with 16 points. Shad Thomas and DeAngelo Epps scored 12 each. Dre Nelson had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Anderson (12-10, 7-7) shot 53 percent, but Catawba had a large advantage on the boards, made five more 3-pointers and won the turnover battle.

Catawba led 36-30 at halftime and stretched the lead to a comfortable margin, but Anderson rallied.

With 2:36 left, Anderson had cut Catawaba’s lead to two points, but Thomas got the rebound on a Catawba miss and Javeon Jones took advantage of that second chance and made a jump shot to stop Anderson’s surge.

When Anderson got back to within three with 1:07 left, Tinsley made another big shot for the Indians.

Mack Burgett scored 15 for the Trojans.

Catawba 36 43 — 79

Anderson 30 43 — 73

CATAWBA — Tinsley 16, Thomas 12, Epps 12, Nelson 9, White 7, Gerald 6, Jones 5, Wallace 4, Banks 4, Bivins 3, Mitchell 1.