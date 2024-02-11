College men’s basketball: All starters in double figures for Duke in win vs BC Published 6:51 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press

DURHAM — No. 9 Duke’s depth of resources went on full display as all five starters scored in double figures in an 85-60 win over Boston College on Saturday, another indication that the Blue Devils don’t have to rely solely on preseason All-American Kyle Filipowski.

Mark Mitchell scored 17 points and Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each added 16 for Duke (18-5, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won a pair of home games since last weekend’s loss at rival North Carolina. Jared McCain provided 11 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Proctor had 10 points.

It was the seventh game in a row that Filipowski, who’s the team’s scoring and rebounding leader, wasn’t Duke’s top scorer.

“We try to take some of the load off him,” Mitchell said. “We know he has a lot on his plate.”

Mason Madsen led Boston College (13-10, 4-8) with 15 points, while Claudell Harris Jr. had 13 points, Devin McGlockton posted 11 points and Jaeden Zackery finished with 10 points.

The Eagles, who’ve never won in Durham in 14 all-time visits, shot 5-for-26 on 3-point attempts.

Boston College also would have had five double-digit scorers, but team scoring leader Quinten Post was held to eight points, taking only five shots from the field in 32 minutes.

“I thought our defense was terrific,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said.

Duke stretched a 36-32 halftime lead in a hurry. By the time, Mitchell scored five points in a 28-second span the Blue Devils held a 56-43 lead.

“We just had to hold that lead the rest of the game,” Filipowski said.

Boston College didn’t score on its first four possessions after halftime and managed only five points in 5 ½ minutes.

“It was the first part of the second half that really flipped the game,” Boston College coach Earl Grant said. “We had that one patch where we turned it over a couple of times.”

Filipowski was a big factor, hitting a pair of shots near the second half’s midway mark as the Blue Devils grabbed their biggest lead of the day at 17 points. Even though the 7-footer had only one rebound, he made a difference.

“I thought (Filipowski) had a different bounce to his step,” Scheyer said.

TIP-INS

Boston College didn’t receive a point from its reserves until the second half. … Duke didn’t attempt a first-half free throw until Filipowski was unsuccessful in completing a three-point play more than three minutes into the second half. By game’s end, the Blue Devils were 10-for-13 on foul shots.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles were trying to secure a fifth true road victory for the first time since the 2010-11 season, but the formula to win at Duke needed to include better perimeter shooting. This was perhaps the Eagles’ last chance for a quality, head-turning victory.

Duke: The Blue Devils were steady in defeating Boston College for the ninth consecutive meeting. They remain in the thick of the ACC race. This was the middle game of a three-game homestand.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Home Tuesday vs. Louisville

Duke: Home Monday vs. Wake Forest

___