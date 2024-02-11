College baseball: Indians split Saturday road doubleheader Published 4:32 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Staff report

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Crushed 10-0 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Columbus State, Catawba’s baseball team held on to win the second game, 3-2.

Hayden Simmerson, a freshman who starred at Jesse Carson High, struck out six, walked one and took a one-hit shutout and a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Things got dicey in the seventh, including a homer, but closer Griffyn Shelton was able to get the last two outs. The game ended with the bases loaded, and Simmerson (1-1) owned his first college win.

Logan Rogers, another former Carson Cougar, belted his first homer of the season for a 1-0 Catawba lead. Rogers is in a crowded battle for playing time at first base and helped his case on Saturday. Catawba has a number of options at first base/DH, and coach Jim Gantt no doubt will ride whoever has the hot bat.

Cole Hales, one more former Carson Cougar had two hits. Hales and Cooper Bryson had RBIs as the Indians took a 3-0 lead.

•••

Payne Stolsworth (1-1) allowed five runs in five innings in the opening game, and the Indians were held to four hits.

Catawba (4-2) plays at Newberry on Wednesday afternoon.