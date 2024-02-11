Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

The Salisbury Post is spending February exploring moments of cultural significance in Rowan County’s Black history. Today’s photo contribution comes from Wilson Cherry.

Fifty-one years ago this April, Ike and Tina Turner and the Ikettes performed in Goodman Gymnasium at Catawba College. Tickets were $4 in advance and $5 at the door. A young Cherry, in college at the time, got the chance to meet some of the most famous people in music at that time and still has the photo from his encounter.

If you have a photo or story to tell illustrating Black History Month, please email editor Chandler Inions at chandler.inions@salisburypost.com.