Blotter for Feb. 10
Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 8. The total estimated loss was $8.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of North Oakhurst Drive between 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 2. It was reported on Feb. 8. The total estimated loss was $200, which police reports indicate was a Ruger LC9s handgun.
- Vandalism occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 4:15 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 9. Police reports indicate the stolen vehicle was a 2007 Ford Fusion.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A sale of heroin or opium derivatives and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported as occurring at Lower Stone Church Road at 9:53 a.m. on Feb. 7.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Neel Road in Salisbury between 10:34 a.m. on Feb. 5 and 10:34 a.m. on Feb. 7.
- A larceny from a building occurred at Statesville Boulevard between noon on Feb. 6 and 11:03 a.m. on Feb. 7.
- Vandalism occurred at Ferrell Lane between 2:30 a.m. and 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 7.
- A larceny occurred at Glover Road between 2:29 a.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 7.
- John Henry Heggins Jr., 54, was charged with second-degree trespassing and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Feb. 7.
- Dieon Pierce Hopkins, 28, was charged with two counts of communicating threats on Feb. 7.
- Kristin Nichole Connor, 39, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 7.
- Rachel Christine Morrow, 25, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 7.
- Rodni Jason Overcash, 52, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of interfering with or reconnecting a utility meter and driving while his license was revoked on Feb. 7.
- Nathaniel Lee Lynn, 45, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and a parole violation on Feb. 7.
- Briana Jeanoria Jackson, 29, was charged with two counts of simple assault on Feb. 7.