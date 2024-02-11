Blotter for Feb. 10

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 4:15 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 9. Police reports indicate the stolen vehicle was a 2007 Ford Fusion.

Vandalism occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of North Oakhurst Drive between 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 2. It was reported on Feb. 8. The total estimated loss was $200, which police reports indicate was a Ruger LC9s handgun.

Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 8. The total estimated loss was $8.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A sale of heroin or opium derivatives and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported as occurring at Lower Stone Church Road at 9:53 a.m. on Feb. 7.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Neel Road in Salisbury between 10:34 a.m. on Feb. 5 and 10:34 a.m. on Feb. 7.

A larceny from a building occurred at Statesville Boulevard between noon on Feb. 6 and 11:03 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Vandalism occurred at Ferrell Lane between 2:30 a.m. and 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 7.

A larceny occurred at Glover Road between 2:29 a.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 7.

John Henry Heggins Jr., 54, was charged with second-degree trespassing and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Feb. 7.

Dieon Pierce Hopkins, 28, was charged with two counts of communicating threats on Feb. 7.

Kristin Nichole Connor, 39, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 7.

Rachel Christine Morrow, 25, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 7.

Rodni Jason Overcash, 52, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of interfering with or reconnecting a utility meter and driving while his license was revoked on Feb. 7.

Nathaniel Lee Lynn, 45, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and a parole violation on Feb. 7.