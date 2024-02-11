Area Sports Briefs: Goodlett commits to Catawba Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

From staff reports

North Rowan senior Bailee Goodlett, Rowan’s County’s leading female scorer, announced a commitment to Catawba’s women’s basketball program on Friday morning.

Goodlett had narrowed her list of finalists to Catawba, Mars Hill and Claflin.

Bloom Goodlett, Bailee’s twin and also a starter for North’s basketball team, plans to attend Catawba as a regular student. She’s received a number of academic scholarships.

Racing

Doug Rice, the voice of Performance Racing Network, announced that he’ll retire after the 2024 season.

Rice has had a distinguished 36-year career in NASCAR broadcasting.

The Asheville native got his start in radio as an App State student when he worked for WSTP/WRDX in Salisbury.

HS football

Salisbury defensive end Da’shawn Brown and defensive back Tyree Brown are headed to Livingstone.

•••

Former East Rowan head coach Kenneth McClamrock was hired as head coach at Rocky River.

College men’s basketball

Caleb Mauldin (West Rowan) scored 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting for Mars Hill in a 99-72 loss to Carson-Newman on Wednesday. Mauldin has been in double figures in five of the Lions’ last seven games.

•••

Tee Harris (East Rowan) had 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to lead Wheeling to an 84-63 win against West Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday. Harris’ playing time has been picking up. The freshman has scored in double figures three straight games.

•••

USC Aiken men’s coach basketball Mark Vanderslice (West Rowan) recently recorded his 300th college coaching victory.

College football

Trumaine Watson (A.L. Brown) was hired as offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Alcorn A&M.

Watson had been the tight ends and offensive line coach at Norfolk State.

Watson also has coached at Virginia Union and Virginia State.

College softball

Lonna Addison (Carson) made her college debut for Lees-McRae in a loss to Newberry.

The two-way player struck out nine and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Former A.L. Brown standout Lauren Ritchie hit a home run for the Bobcats on opening day.

College track

USC Upstate’s Adalie Harrison (Eat Rowan) finished third in the mile run (PR-5:42) in the South Carolina Invitational.

Next Generation Academy Next Generation Academy will introduce track and field this spring with practice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Catawba College. The start date is March 11.