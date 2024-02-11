A musical triumph in Salisbury: Symphony’s piano trio concert features local stars Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

The Salisbury Symphony is gearing up for a concert at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 at The Hotel, Livingstone’s Culinary School. The symphony’s Serenade Series Concert will showcase a piano trio performance featuring some of Salisbury’s most talented musicians.

Highlighting the event are pianist Lawrence Quinnett and cellist Sharon Wilkins, both local figures in the Salisbury music scene, alongside the symphony’s concertmaster, violinist Daniel Skidmore.

Quinnett, a well-known concert pianist and faculty member at Livingstone College, brings a wealth of experience to the performance. His skill at the keyboard is expected to bring to life the complex emotions and stirring found in Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Piano Trio.

Wilkins, a Salisbury native, is a cellist and music educator. Her deep connection with the community and her passion for music education make her performance, especially in pieces like Florence Price’s Night, a must-see event.

Skidmore is a violinist whose performances as concertmaster have long graced the stages of Salisbury. His talent will be on full display, particularly in the selection of Brahms’ first Piano Trio.

The concert, performed in the round, is a unique and intimate musical experience, allowing the audience to connect with the music and the musicians.

Tickets are available online and the day of the concert at the following prices: Adults — $15; seniors — $13; 21 and under — $5. More information can be found at www.salisburysymphony.org. The Hotel is located at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South in Salisbury.