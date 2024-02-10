Driver injured in collision with Rowan Co. deputy; incident remains under investigation Published 12:05 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

KANNAPOLIS — A motorist suffered injuries on Thursday in Kannapolis as a result of a collision with a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy who was reportedly en route to assist with a pursuit of a fleeing motorcyclist.

Kannapolis Communication Director Annette Privette Keller confirmed that Terri Troutman, 56, was injured in the collision that occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Ridge Avenue in the Rowan County portion of Kannapolis.

Keller was reportedly transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord for treatment.

Troutman was in a Jeep and Deputy Aubree Wyatt, 20, was in a Rowan County patrol car. Information from Keller indicated that Wyatt collided with Troutman’s Jeep as Troutman was attempting to make a left turn into a business.

As of this writing, the Salisbury Post has been unable to independently verify the full extent of Troutman’s injuries. Wyatt was reportedly uninjured. Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said on Friday that Wyatt rendered aid to Troutman at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kannapolis Police Department but events that preceded the accident were disclosed by various law enforcement agencies in Rowan County.

Allen confirmed that Wyatt was traveling south to connect with China Grove Police officers that were pursuing a motorcyclist.

“We were trying to assist another agency in a pursuit,” Allen said.

China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal confirmed that a motorcycle pursuit was initiated by China Grove police officers after the motorcyclist allegedly used the center lane to pass a vehicle at excessive speeds. Wyatt was attempting to join in the pursuit when the collision occurred.

Allen said that reported speeds of the vehicle were consistent with what he would expect in that situation and that the deputy was operating under blue light and siren, adding that he believed they were within the bounds of the law.

“Our deputy was trying their best to give due regard for traffic, but I’m not saying it was the other driver’s fault,” Allen said. “Sometimes at night, and sometimes in situations, bad things just happen and I think this is exactly one of those situations.”

Allen described Wyatt as a “caring individual” and a “very good person.”

The sheriff acknowledged that any outcome to the investigation is ultimately in Kannapolis’ hands.

“Kannapolis is going to have to do their investigation and if they feel there is a hint of something that they would want to charge, they will go to Brandy Cook, the DA, just like with anything else,” Allen said. “We have offered our full cooperation to the Kannapolis Police Department and said whatever you need, you got.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.