What a brew-tiful morning! “Coffee with a Cop” returns to Salisbury Published 12:10 am Friday, February 9, 2024

SALISBURY — There’s nothing quite like starting the day off with a fresh doughnut and hot cup of coffee.

On Feb. 7 at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Jake Alexander Boulevard, the Salisbury Police Department hosted their first “Coffee with a Cop” function in several years that let a number of officers hang out with residents in a casual setting to discuss all sorts of topics while enjoying some breakfast.

“We were doing this five years ago and we decided to bring it back to continue to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. We’re allowing people to come in to have a sit down conversation about anything they want to talk about, to get to know each other, talk about our hobbies, it’s not always just police things,” Officer Shakya Jackson said. “So far the conversations have been interesting. I’ve learned a lot about different running shoes.”

Deputy Chief Brian Stallings even got to share a moment with a man concerning their mutual love for football.

“It gives us a presence in the community, we get to know people and they get to know us. It’s a great thing to come back,” Stallings said.

March’s event will be at the Starbucks on Klumac Road and the department’s plan is to have it take place at a new location each month.

“What we’re trying to do is target each zone so that everyone in that particular community has a chance to meet with us,” Jackson said.

Kate Isley brought her kids, Evie and Jude, to Dunkin’ after seeing the “Coffee with a Cop” posting online and she thought it would be the perfect activity for her son to experience.

“They were really excited to come,” Isley said. “Anytime a patrol car pulls up beside us he gets all excited and loves meeting police officers if we can catch them in the parking lot or at the grocery store.”

Isley was also pleased to hear that the department will be organizing additional “Coffee with a Cops” for the foreseeable future.

“We’ll definitely be coming back.”