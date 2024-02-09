One in serious condition after Thursday crash Published 12:04 am Friday, February 9, 2024

ROWAN COUNTY — One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Barringer Road on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Barringer and Lowder roads. Two vehicles, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Mini Cooper, were involved in the wreck.

The crash occurred when the Mini Cooper ran the stop sign on Lowder Road and attempted to turn onto Barringer Road, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on scene said. The Silverado, which was heading south on Barringer, ran into the side of the car and knocked it off the road.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was pinned in as a result of the crash. Emergency personnel originally called for medflight for that driver, identified by the trooper as Moravian Falls-resident Jamal Jordan. Due to the estimated arrival for the helicopter, EMS personnel instead chose to perform a bypass, where they transported Jordan directly to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The trooper said that Jordan’s injuries are believed to be very serious.