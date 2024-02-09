College baseball: Indians clobber Columbus State Published 11:54 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Staff report

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Catawba’ baseball team pounded out 20 hits in a 15-6 win at Columbus State on Friday.

Bo Rusher and Jackson Price socked homers for the Indians (3-1).

Rusher, Levi Perrell and Dylan Driver had three hits each.

Sam Hunter, Ty Hubbard, Cole Hales, Cooper Bryson and Drew Robertson had two hits.

Austin Fine (2-0) didn’t have one of his sharper days, but he lasted six innings against the Cougars (2-3) and benefited from overwhelming run support.

Mason Gwyn, Casey Gouge and Trace Aufderhar pitched an inning each.