Blotter for Feb. 9: former deputy charged with larceny Published 12:00 am Friday, February 9, 2024

ROCKWELL — A former Rowan County deputy has been charged with larceny after police say he was caught stealing packs of cookies and a jar of mayonnaise from a Food Lion in Rockwell.

Police responded to Food Lion after employees reported that someone had stolen merchandise from the store, Rockwell Police Chief Cody Trexler said. There officers reviewed security camera footage, which showed Kim Randal Barringer stealing two packs of cookies and a jar of mayonnaise while going through the self-checkout line.

Barringer was charged with larceny. He was released from prison on a written promise to appear, according to jail records.

A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Barringer was a former employee of the department. The spokesperson said that Barringer’s employment was terminated in July of 2019.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Vandalism occurred in the 300 block of Bethel Drive between 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 8. The total estimated loss was $8.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: