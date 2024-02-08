Structure blaze injures one: cause ruled as grease fire Published 12:10 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

CLEVELAND — A man was airlifted to an area hospital on Tuesday after a two-alarm structure fire significantly damaged his home.

On Wednesday, Rowan County Fire Division Chief Deborah Horne confirmed that two teenagers were also in the home at the time of the fire. The injured man’s wife was at work when the fire broke out.

The home is located on Dooley Road near the Iredell County line. Calls for assistance went out at approximately 6:35 p.m.

It is in the Rowan-Iredell Volunteer Fire Department district but given the extent and nature of the blaze, several departments from multiple counties assisted in combating it.

Horne said that the blaze appeared to have started in the kitchen as a grease fire.

What happened next made the fire chief proud to be a member of the Rowan County community.

“It is an extremely close-knit area, mostly farmers,” Horne said. “Everyone has known everyone for years. When the firefighters found out that the two young men came out in only their socks and they were cold, they jumped into gear.”

They got sizes for shoes and clothes and family members of the fire department went to work, soon showing up with dry socks and shoes.

“There were dozens of calls from people and churches in the area wanting to know how to help,” Horne said. “That means a lot to people in our position to see the community pitch in like that.

“It was amazing to watch how this small community came together. It made me proud to be part of this county.”

Horne added that the family is asking for prayers.

If anyone would like to help the family, they are encouraged to call the American Red Cross or call Rowan-Iredell Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department’s number is 704-278-0036.