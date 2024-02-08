May homicide ruled as an act of self defense Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

ROWAN COUNTY — Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have officially ruled the May 28, 2023, killing of 23-year-old Matthew Tyler King as an act of self-defense.

Last May, deputies were dispatched to the residence of Jeremy Calvin Kepley on Old Beatty Ford Road near Rockwell at 8:22 p.m.

According to information from the sheriff’s office, a female witness reported the shooting by calling 911, but King had already died from his injuries when first responders arrived.

King reportedly went to Kepley’s residence and an argument escalated to King grabbing a firearm in the home, pointing it at Kepley.

When he did, Kepley reportedly fired a single shot from another firearm located close to him and struck King, causing his death.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence at the scene, as well as accounts of the events from Kepley and the witness, prevented immediate charges in the case.

Further analysis of the evidence was conducted at the State Crime Lab and detectives reviewed the investigation with the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office.

It was determined that Kepley was justified in shooting King based on the deadly threat he was faced with, however the weapon that Kepley used was a “sawed-off” shotgun, which is illegal to possess.

Kepley was arrested on charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction on Monday, Feb. 5, and has since been released on a $2,000 secured bond.

No further charges will be filed in the matter and the sheriff’s office is closing the investigation.