High school girls basketball: Twelve in a row for North Rowan girls Published 6:11 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Staff report

ALBEMARLE — Seniors Bailee Goodlett and Brittany Ellis turned in dynamic games, as North Rowan’s girls basketball team added another impressive win to the ledger.

North beat Albemarle 75-64 on the road in Wednesday’s non-conference matchup. That’s 12 straight victories for coach Darra Walker’s Cavaliers. North hasn’t lost since the calendar flipped to 2024.

Goodlett had 34 points, nine assists and six steals. Ellis had 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Ellis made five 3-pointers, while Goodlett hit three.

Albemarle (17-3) isn’t an ordinary team. Bishop McGuinness, which has won the last two 1A state titles, beat the Bulldogs handily, but North Rowan (17-3) is the only other team to win against Albemarle this season. North beat Albemarle 87-72 in Spencer with Goodlett and Ellis combining for 66 points.

North came out hot for the rematch and made five 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 22-10 lead. Bloom Goodlett made two of those 3s.

Albemarle was strong in the second quarter and got back to a 39-32 deficit at halftime.

The teams played an even third quarter, and North was able to hold the lead in the fourth quarter.

Dasia Elder made a 3-pointer and scored seven points for the Cavaliers. Krisstyle Stockton had seven rebounds.

With the loss, Albemarle dropped from third to fourth in the the 1A West RPI rankings. North is 12th in those rankings.

North is undefeated in the Central Carolina Conference and plays at West Davidson on Friday.

North Rowan 22 17 21 15 — 75

Albemarle 10 22 21 11 — 64

NORTH — Bailee Goodlett 34, Ellis 25, Elder 7, Bloom Goodlett 6, Stockton 3.