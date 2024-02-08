High school boys basketball: North crushes Albemarle, starting to roll Published 1:17 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Staff report

ALBEMARLE — An unsolved puzzle most of the season, the pieces are starting to fit together for North Rowan’s boys basketball team.

The Cavaliers were about as good as they’ve been all year on Wednesday. They scored the first 20 points of the game and went on to wallop Albemarle 88-47.

“We got a quick start,” North head coach Jason Causby said. “Then we had another 10-0 run to start the second half.”

Jayden Polk, who had a 10-point third quarter, matched his career high with 21 points. He’s been in double figures in six of his last seven games.

George Maxwell scored 14 points. Amir Alexander scored 12, while Jaemias Morrow had 10.

Defense has been the key component to North (11-9) getting better.

“As a team we’ve picked it up the last two weeks defensively, and Jaemias has been a key to that,” Causby said. “His defense was on point tonight. He is playing as hard as I’ve seen him play during his four years in the program.”

Nyzir Garner scored 19 and Jacob Wimbush had 12 for the Bulldogs (2-19).

North’s Dyzarious Carpenter missed the game with illness.

North will play at West Davidson on Friday. There aren’t a lot of easy ones in the CCC.

“Salisbury is head and shoulders above the rest and South Davidson is down some, but the middle of the pack is very competitive,” Causby said. “Anyone in that group can beat anyone else in the group.”

North Rowan 25 19 25 19 — 88

Albemarle 10 20 8 9 — 47

NORTH – Polk 21, Maxwell 14, Alexander 12, Morrow 10, Mosley 9, Brown 5, Williams 4, Charleston 4, Tarver 3, Feamster 2, Wactor 2, Alford 2.