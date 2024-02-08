College women’s basketball: Home loss for Livingstone

Published 6:32 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Post Sports

Staff report

SALISBURY — A late run by Livingstone’s women’s basketball team made the final score respectable, but the Blue Bears came up short again.

Livingstone lost 74-65  to Claflin in Wednesday’s CIAA game at Trent Gym.

Claflin led by only two points at the half, but crushed the Blue Bears 26-9 in the third quarter.

The Blue Bears (4-14, 2-11) trailed by as many as 22 points, but chopped that deficit down to as few as eight points in the final minute.

Claflin (13-8, 7-6) shot 50 percent and got 21 points from Lauren Scott.

Morgan Kelson (16 points), Thalia Carter (11) and Jmiah Lane (10) led Livingstone. The Blue Bears shot 41 percent.

Claflin               18   13   26    17   — 74

Livingstone     15   14    9      27   — 65

LC — Kelson 16, Carter 11, Lane 10, Griffith 8, J. Williams 7, Short 7, Green 4, Chambers 2.

 

