College men’s basketball: Williams helps Claflin top Blue Bears Published 3:45 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Jailen Williams, who starred at Jesse Carson High, helped Claflin edge Livingstone in a thrilling CIAA game on Wednesday night.

Claflin won 74-72 at Trent Gym with a fast-break layup in the final seconds. Williams had the assist on the decisive bucket.

Williams scored nine points and had four assists. He has been slowed all season by an ankle injury, but has been more of a factor in the last few weeks.

Livingstone (10-12, 6-7) played one of its better games. The big guns — Pharoah Lassiter and Khyree Temple — both had productive nights and the Blue Bears shot almost 52 percent from the field.

Claflin (14-8, 10-3) didn’t shoot as well as the Blue Bears, but won the turnover battle. Williams was instrumental in that. He made one turnover in 31 minutes.

Claflin led by 15 at the half and held a 16-point lead with 12 minutes left, but that’s when the Blue Bears got hot.

Lassiter, who scored 22, made a 3-pointer to give the Blue Bears a three-point lead with about a minute left, but Damerius Wash scored twice for Claflin, Wash got a fast-break dunk with 31 seconds left and was fouled on the play. He converted the free throw for a 72-70 Clafliin lead.

Temple made a layup for Livingstone with eight seconds left for 72-all, but Claflin responded with the bucket by Zion Obanla that won the game.

Claflin put five in double figures.

Claflin 45 29 — 74

LC 30 42 — 72

LC — Lassiter 22, Temple 15, Tiller 10, Broderick 6, Allen 5, Montaque 5, Nipper 4, Leach 4, Thomas 4, Herd 1.