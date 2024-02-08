College men’s basketball: Indians breaking hearts on road Published 12:35 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Staff report

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Catawba’s men’s basketball team found a way to win at Newberry on Wednesday.

DeAngelo Epps, who wasn’t having a good night suddenly was having a great night when he drilled a left-wing jumper as time expired for a 69-68 victory. Kris Robinson got the ball to Epps. Javeon Jones rebounded a missed free throw to start the winning sequence of events for the Indians.

On paper, it looked to be no contest, but a hostile gym is a great equalizer in the South Atlantic Conference.

Catawba easily could have lost to lesser teams at Coker, Emory & Henry and Limestone, and now Newberry (5-14, 4-10) has been added to the trail of broken hearts. Catawba is 7-2 on the road,

Statistically, it’s hard to see that Catawba had an advantage anywhere other than making a few more 3s, but the Indians (13-4, 10-3) won in front of 352 fans at Eleazer Arena, and they’ll take it.

Catawba led 10-0 out of the gate and still had control at halftime, 39-31.

Catawba’s lead peaked at 11 points, but on a 40-percent shooting night the Indians couldn’t put the Wolves away. Newberry, which got 22 points from Drake Downs, came back.

The first tie of the game was forged by the Wolves at 64-all with 2:56 left to play.

The Newberry got its first lead of the game with 47 seconds left at 68-66.

Down one with 9 seconds left, Catawba caught a break when Newberry missed two free throws.

Shortly after that, Epps was beating the buzzer and the Indians were celebrating another victory.

Robinson led the Indians with 15 points. Kaleb Wallace had 12, and Peyton Gerald chipped in with 11.

A road game at Anderson is next for the Indians on Saturday.

Catawba 39 30 — 69

Newberry 31 37 — 68

CATAWBA — Robinson 15, Wallace 12, Gerald 11, White 9, Epps 8, Banks 8, Jones 4, Mitchell 2.