Celebrating Black History Month Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Salisbury Post is spending February exploring figures and moments in Rowan County’s Black history that have impacted the area in a significant way. Today’s photo contribution comes from Andre Springs.

In 1987, Springs and teammate Larry Frost became the first Black competitors to win the Labor Day Four-Ball Invitational at Salisbury Country Club. In Hollywood-style fashion, the duo never backed down, staving off elimination multiple times before defeating Sam Gealy and David Bogedain on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. The win was especially poignant for Frost who learned the game of golf caddying at the country club in the 1950s.

Springs still coaches golf at Livingstone College. Frost is now retired.

If you have a photo or story to tell illustrating Black History Month, please email editor Chandler Inions at chandler.inions@salisburypost.com.