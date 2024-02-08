Blotter for Feb. 8
Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 8, 2024
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $379.
- Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue between 7:50 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $30.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 6:55 p.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $49.
- An assault with hands, feet or fist occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street at 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
- Michael Waye Wyrick, 30, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 6.
- James Edward Jones, 39, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 7.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Julian Road between 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 1. It was reported on Feb. 5.
- Vandalism occurred at Grandeur Drive between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Feb. 5.
- A burglary occurred at Nicholas Run between noon and 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 5.
- Possession of marijuana occurred at the intersection of South West and West Horah streets at 4:17 p.m. on Feb. 5.
- Trespassing occurred in the 1600 block of Long Ferry Road at 11:29 p.m. on Feb. 5.
- Caleb Dale Green, 24, was charged with second-degree trespassing, simple assault and communicating threats on Feb. 5.
- Gary Steven Whitmire, 49, was charged with cyberstalking on Feb. 5.
- Makenzie Annette Stephens, 28, was charged with larceny and willful destruction by a tenant on Feb. 5.
- Tina Marie Jackson, 42, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance on Feb. 5.
- Ricky Lamont Sherrill, 48, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 5.