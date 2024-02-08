Blotter for Feb. 8

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $379.
  • Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue between 7:50 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $30.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 6:55 p.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $49.
  • An assault with hands, feet or fist occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street at 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
  • Michael Waye Wyrick, 30, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 6.
  • James Edward Jones, 39, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 7.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Julian Road between 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 1. It was reported on Feb. 5.
  • Vandalism occurred at Grandeur Drive between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Feb. 5.
  • A burglary occurred at Nicholas Run between noon and 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 5.
  • Possession of marijuana occurred at the intersection of South West and West Horah streets at 4:17 p.m. on Feb. 5.
  • Trespassing occurred in the 1600 block of Long Ferry Road at 11:29 p.m. on Feb. 5.
  • Caleb Dale Green, 24, was charged with second-degree trespassing, simple assault and communicating threats on Feb. 5.
  • Gary Steven Whitmire, 49, was charged with cyberstalking on Feb. 5.
  • Makenzie Annette Stephens, 28, was charged with larceny and willful destruction by a tenant on Feb. 5.
  • Tina Marie Jackson, 42, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance on Feb. 5.
  • Ricky Lamont Sherrill, 48, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 5.

