Blotter for Feb. 8

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $379.

Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue between 7:50 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $30.

Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 6:55 p.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $49.

An assault with hands, feet or fist occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street at 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Michael Waye Wyrick, 30, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 6.