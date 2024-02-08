Ashes to Go offered by Salisbury church Published 12:05 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Wanting to make sure that everyone who wants to participate in an Ash Wednesday service can do so is one of the reasons why Pastor James Harley will be conducting Ashes to Go next week.

Harley of Salisbury, who serves as pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in Salisbury and Freedom Presbyterian Church in Statesville, will be administering ashes on Feb. 14 at two different times and locations allowing people to participate around their schedules.

The first is planned for 9-10 a.m. uptown on the corner of North Main and East Innes streets to provide the opportunity for those who are out walking to participate. However, he added if people are driving by and park in that area, they can receive the ashes as well.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ashes on the go will be held at the Second Presbyterian Church, 732 Lincolnton Road, Salisbury. Participants can pull into the church parking lot and remain in their cars as the ashes are administered.

Harley, who became pastor of the local church in June, noted that he was not aware if other churches were doing the Ashes to Go, and this was another reason he wanted to offer them. Plus, because of people’s schedules, they may not be able to attend an actual service, thus this way helps to make “it available to everybody who wants to participate to be able to.”

This is the first time they have done the Ashes to Go, Harley shared.

“We are kind of stepping out and doing more stuff in the community, doing more outreach,” he said. “I think it’s important to try to get outside the four walls of the church and get out to the community and meet people where they are. Everybody’s not ready to step into the church. You’ve just got to meet them wherever they are.”

Harley noted that the Ashes to Go would only take a few minutes with a few words shared and the administering of the ashes; however, if people wanted to share something or take time to pray, that could definitely take place as well.

Worship services are held at Second Presbyterian every Sunday at 11:30 a.m., plans are in the works for a Bible study and additional outreach programs for the community to be offered in the future.