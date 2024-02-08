Area Sports Briefs: Indians’ recruiting class includes Geter, Miller Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

From staff reports

Catawba head football coach Tyler Haines announced a large 2024 signing class on Wednesday.

“We are excited about our second signing class here at Catawba,” Haines said. “The 2024 signing class will help us take the next step as a program. It is filled with student-athletes who will represent Catawba culture in the classroom, in the community and on the field. This group understands and accepts the expectations of Catawba football.”

Catawba’s list of recruits includes two of the best local players — Salisbury QB/DB Mike Geter, a Shrine Bowler and the reigning Rowan County Male Athlete of the Year, and North Rowan linebacker Khor’on Miller, Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Rowan County as a senior.

Livingstone announced a key recruit, Crest’s outstanding quarterback Ny’tavious Huskey, who put up monster numbers for the Chargers.

Salisbury DB/WR Deuce Walker, another Shrine Bowler, has signed with Georgia State.

North Carolina Central announced the signing of Salisbury defensive end Jaden Warren, Central Carolina Conference Lineman of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Rowan County as a senior.

Wingate announced the signing of Salisbury defensive tackle Jelani Ziyad.

North Rowan announced that receiver Amir Alexander has signed with Chowan. North lineman Eli Jefferies is headed to a post-graduate prep program in Georgia. Several more Cavaliers will likely sign in the weeks ahead.

West Rowan coach Louis Kraft expects a number of Falcons to sign, but nothing was official on Wednesday, except for Hunter Miller. The defensive end plans to concentrate on wrestling in college at Coker.

A.L. Brown announced receiver Derick Brazil signed with East Carolina, while Gerard Evans is headed to the Air Force Academy.

South Rowan announced the signing of tall tight end Alex Furr with Gardner-Webb.

Carson announced five signees and plans a celebration for all of them on March 1. Lineman Tristen McBride, South Piedmont Conference Lineman of the Year, is headed to Mars Hill. Other Carson signings announced were receiver Cooper Hinson (Wingate), receiver/DB Trevor Vaughn (Barton), running back Jay McGruder (Southern Virginia) and linebacker DJ Williams (N.C. Wesleyan).

Local golf

The GARS played a Captain’s Choice tournament at Rolling Hills with computer-matched teams.

Finishing first at minus-7 was the team of Gordon Correll, Wayne Kluttz, Tommy Lambert and Gary Stevenson.

Taking second with a minus-6 was the team of John Struzick, David Scearce, Steve Butner and Bobby Bryant.

There was a five-way tie for third. The team of Dan Newell, Linn Safley, Ron Ervin and Bob Turner triumphed in a scorecard playoff.

The other teams that tied for third were Ted Weant, Tom Dodge, Carl Moore, and Ken Safrit; Larry Petrea, Mike Sides, John Flowers and John Daniels; Hal Jordan, Ron Bowers, Mike Whitaker and Randy Lipe, and Les Loman, Harry Poore, John Goodman and John Mitchell.

Closest to the pin on the No. 10 hole was won by Lipe, while the longest putt on the No. 9 green was made by John Cress. Closest to the pin winners were Poore on No. 2; Keith Mason on No. 7, and Ray Pope on No. 12.

McCanless ace

Henry Morgan made a hole-in-one at McCanless on the 125-yard No. 12 hole. He used a 9-iron.

It was the 11th career ace for Morgan. His 10th one came in September. He was playing in the Tuesday Scramble with partners Paul Thomas, Michael Jordan and Tim Vanhoy.

McCanless Couples