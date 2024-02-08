Arbor Church hosts unification service Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

On Jan. 21, the Arbor Church celebrated a very special community unification service to recognize the 185th anniversary of the founding in the 1839 with the property transfer as a gift from William Gay.

Many historic documents were provided to the congregation by the church historian leading up to the special day of service.

In addition to the special service of history, the community honored Jan Dowling Young, who only recently had announced her retirement from coaching and shortly after was involved in an almost tragic crash.

An invitation was given to Jan’s former players as well as those currently and in addition to the defending girls state basketball team with Coach Ashley Poole were also present with their connected camaraderie. The miracle of her survival was shared as an inspiration to all the youth present as well as to all those present for the event.

Special inspirational and motivational speakers who spoke at the event were basketball legend Al Wood, a UNC great, who scored the 5ht most points in school history, and Duke University great Robert Brickey, who was a team captain and later coached the women’s team.

The community was very honored with the attendance of many individuals in leadership roles who gave very positive accolades to the church and the youth, as well as accolades to the community. U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, NC House Member Harry Warren, Rowan County Commissioner Jim Greene and Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander were all in attendance and had inspirational messages to share.

Alexander presented a declaration in honor of the 185th anniversary to the Arbor Church.

Entertainment was provided by Barry and Rene Atwell and a young rising star, Sydney Lett with outstanding musical performances.

Various leaders from years past and present were recognized and current Paster Dewayne Lambeth began the program and handed over the ceremony to the historian and coordinator of the event Terry Osborne. A luncheon followed provided by the church and the women’s leadership group.

In closing, the church was honored this past week with the notification that the church would be honored with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 17, to honor the 185th anniversary of Jan. 17, 1839.