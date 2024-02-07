Two Rowan County men charged after joint investigation between federal, state local agencies Published 10:58 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

SALISBURY – Two Rowan County men have been arrested after a joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and federal and state agencies led to the discovery of hundreds of grams of fentanyl.

The investigation began in the summer of 2023, according to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations initiated the investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in Rowan County and nearby locations.

Anthony Angle, 53, was arrested as a result of the investigation on Dec. 20, 2023. Angle was arrested at the U.S. Probation Office, where he was for a meeting with his federal probation officer. Angle was charged with two counts of trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl. He was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $500,000 bond.

A search warrant was then issued and executed on Angle’s residence, located in the 100 block of Apex Lane in Cleveland. The FBI and Salisbury Police Department assisted in the execution of the warrant and additional evidence was located, according to the release.

Angle’s relative, 37-year-old Antonio Eugene Morris, was arrested on Jan. 19 after fleeing from a vehicle stop conducted by the sheriff’s office’s criminal apprehension team. Morris threw approximately 400 grams of a fentanyl and cocaine mixture out of the window during the chase, which was recovered by deputies, according to the release.

Morris was charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, maintaining a vehicle for storing a controlled substance, fleeing to elude arrest, attempting to destroy evidence and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl as a result of the incident. Morris was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $700,000 bond.

Angle received an additional count of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl after his relative was arrested and had his bond increased to $525,000.

The release states that the investigation is ongoing and is pending federal prosecution.