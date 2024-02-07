Salisbury parks and rec searching for performers for upcoming events Published 12:06 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

SALISBURY— If there are any clowns, musicians or jugglers in need of work, the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department is trying to find some talent to captivate the masses.

Last week, the department posted a notice online for entertainers to apply for the chance to be chosen to perform for residents attending upcoming city events like the Cheerwine Festival or Halloween Fun Fest.

“Our goal is to make sure we can provide a diverse entrée of programming through parks and recreation,” Deputy City Manager and Interim Parks and Recreation Director Richard White said. “We’d like to look for those who are local and those who are regional as well or close to us to feature them in our programming.”

Comedians, spoken word artists, dancers and even acrobats can apply. Anyone who is interested must include a website or social media link of them demonstrating their skills.

After collecting the responses, the department will go through them all to see who is the best fit for each occasion.

“It depends what the activity is. We want to make sure it’s family friendly, that they’re appropriate for whatever that particular event or activity might be,” White said. “The form is not a guarantee that they’ll be selected, it’s just a way for us to gather information to know who’s out there and who’s available.”