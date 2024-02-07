Rowan County man charged for assault following domestic disturbance Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

ROWAN COUNTY — A Benjamin Trot Lane man was arrested on Sunday after an alleged violent encounter left one woman with multiple lacerations.

Tayler Addison Kinser, 22, is charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication for his alleged role in the incident.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the 400 block of Benjamin Trot Lane in the early morning hours between 1 and 5:25.

Deputies were dispatched to The Forum, a Salisbury gym, where a female victim reported having been assaulted by the accused. Reports indicate that when deputies were speaking to the victim, they noticed dried blood running down the pinky finger of her right hand. Marks and lacerations were also apparent on the victim’s neck.

A neighbor of the victim was present on the scene. They advised deputies that the victim approached their home seeking help. The neighbor let the victim into the house to call family members.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that the incident spilled over from a bonfire with friends that occurred at the residence. Insinuations about flirting were reportedly made, prompting Kinser to get upset with the victim.

Inside the residence, the victim first sought refuge inside a bedroom before entering a bathroom and closing the door. Believing that the victim was calling 911, Kinser allegedly broke the door off the hinges to gain entry to the bathroom.

Once inside the bathroom, Kinser allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone and broke it. He then grabbed her by the wrist and threw her into the shower. At some point in the altercation, Kinser allegedly put his hand around the victim’s throat.

When Kinser reportedly heard a car pull up in the driveway, the victim seized on an opportunity to get away. However, reports indicate that she was unsuccessful, as Kinser allegedly got a hold of her and pinned her arms down so she could not move.

The victim told law enforcement that when Kinser noticed she was bleeding, he became concerned and relinquished his hold on her, at which time she returned to the bathroom. According to the victim, when she got back to the living room, Kinser was holding an AR-15-style rifle and threatened to use it on himself.

The victim fled to the neighbor’s home, where she was eventually transported to the gym. As authorities began looking for Kinser, a Spencer police officer located his car, followed him to the 900 block of Lake Drive in Salisbury, and arrested him without further incident. A rifle was later recovered from the vehicle.

Kinser was placed under a $7,000 bond.