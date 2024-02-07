Knife threats land Salisbury man in jail on domestic hold Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested on Sunday after threatening a female victim with a knife amid an argument over the woman’s son.

Christian Gonzalez Velazquez, 27, was arrested around 7 p.m. and charged with assault on a female. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center on a domestic hold with no bond.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Stafford Estates Drive in reference to a physical disturbance. While en route, deputies learned that the female victim had relocated to her parent’s home.

The victim told deputies that she and Velazquez got into an argument about picking up her son. Velazquez reportedly did not want to go with the victim because it was “not his responsibility.”

Reports indicate that the victim informed Velazquez that she no longer had an interest in staying in a relationship with him and that she requested her passport and started to leave.

At that time, Velazquez allegedly retaliated physically, grabbing her around the neck for approximately 15 seconds before she was able to get away. According to a spokesperson with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, as the victim was leaving the residence, Velazquez allegedly came out of the garage “as if to continue trying to harm her.”

Velazquez allegedly had a knife and told the victim he wished he could kill her.

Deputies went to the Stafford Estates Drive address, where Velazquez answered the door. He reportedly stepped outside and was placed in custody.