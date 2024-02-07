High school boys basketball roundup: Juke scores 37 in Salisbury win; South’s Young gets 28 in second half vs. Concord Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

From staff reports

Tuesday games …

LANDIS — South Rowan guard Dalton Young made a well-defended 3-pointer as time expired on Tuesday and punched the air.

The shot meant a career high of 34 points for Young, who poured in 28 during a remarkable second-half effort against Concord. Young’s shot also gave South a strong finish.

Down 30 in the second quarter, the Raiders didn’t get running-clocked. South lost 93-71, but the Raiders actually outscored Concord in the second half. When you’ve lost 42 in a row, you find positives wherever you can.

“We did play a good second half,” South coach Daniel Blevins said.

Concord (13-8, 10-3) is talented and came out shooting the ball very well. South got two early 3-pointers from Aaron Jones and one from Drew Blackwell and trailed 13-9 in the early going, but then the Spiders had a 14-1 spurt to lead 27-10 after a quarter.

Concord’s superior size and quickness thoroughly dominated the second quarter. The Spiders took a 30-point lead at 53-23 when 6-foot-7 Jeremiah Howard threw down a dunk. It was 55-30 at the half.

South (0-20, 0-13) never really got back in the game in the second half, but didn’t lose any more ground because Young scored 12 in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth.

Jones, who scored 16, and Young made four 3-pointers each.

Howard sat down after three quarters with 19 points. He used his large body well to seal off smaller defenders and made his layups. Judah Freeman and Jadah Freeman added 14 points each.

Concord 27 28 22 16 — 93

South 10 20 19 22 — 71

CONCORD — Howard 19, Judah Freeman 14, Jadah Freeman 14, Rushmeyer 13, Reid 8, Crowder 6, Starnes 6, Coleman 5, Arellano 4, Phillips 4.

SOUTH — Young 34, Jones 16, Moore 5, Blackwell 5, Jackson 5, Littlejohn 3, Carey 2, Ritchie 1.

•••

SALISBURY — Juke Harris scored 37 points as Salisbury pushed its winning streak to 12 games with a 94-57 Central Carolina Conference romp against East Davidson.

Harris sat down early in the fourth quarter.

Salisbury (19-3, 10-0) led by 10 points after a competitive first quarter, and the Hornets stretched their lead to 50-26 at halftime.

Mike Geter scored 18 points, two short of his career high. Braylon Taylor scored 13.

Harris and Geter, who was deadly from the corners, made three 3-pointers each.

East Davidson (12-9, 2-6) got 17 points from Tegan Hedrick and 14 from Ty Johnson.

Salisbury finished a sweep of the Golden Ragles. The Hornets won 99-46 at East Davidson.

E. Davidson 18 8 19 12 — 57

Salisbury 28 22 20 24 — 94

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Greater Metrp Conference wins have been tough to come by for A.L. Brown, so coach Jonathan Efird relished Tuesday’s defensive-minded 46-43 win against West Cabarrus.

“Good to have everyone back healthy and to put it all together,” Efird said. “We’ve been close the last few weeks, but it’s a tough conference. Four of the top 15 in the state are in our league.”

Nazir Reaves led the Wonders (9-13, 2-8) with 14 points. Caleb Ford added 10.

•••

CONCORD — Northwest Cabarrus rolled 73-33 against East Rowan in a South Piedmont Conference game on Tuesday.

Jonathan Wembolua, Drake Jones and PJ Butler scored seven each for the Mustangs (3-18, 2-12).

Northwest (12-8, 7-7) beat East by a similar score — 72-34 — in early January.

EAST — Jones 7, Wembolua 7, Butler 7, Bradley 5, Shive 2, Gibson 2, Lino 2.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — Central Cabarrus crushed West Rowan 87-37 in Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference game.

It was 51-20 at halftime.

Central had 14 steals and blocked seven shots.

“They did to us the same thing they to everyone in the conference,” West coach Dadrian Cuthbertson said.

Brant Graham led the Falcons with 10 points. Josiah Young had seven, while Will Givens had six.

DJ Kent scored 16 for the Vikings. Emari Russell scored 14, Jamie Baker had 13, and Josh Dalton scored 12.

Nationally ranked Central (21-0, 13-0) plays at a blistering pace, applies constant defensive pressure and scores in flurries. The Vikings likely will win their second straight 3A state championship under coach Jim Baker, although they still have some work to do.

Central won its first meeting with the Falcons, 85-47.

The Vikings have won 53 in a row overall and 42 in a row in the SPC.

Central 28 23 24 12 — 87

West 10 10 8 9 — 37

CENTRAL — Kent 16, Russell 14, Baker 13, Dalton 12, Martin 9, Carson Daniel 8, Chase Daniel 6, Edmisten 5, Burse-Jones 2, Ezeigbo 2.

WEST — Graham 10, Young 7, Givens 6, Holmes 4, J. Walker 3, Martin 2, Oglesby 2, Kennedy 2, Hairston 1.