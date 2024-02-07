College women’s basketball: Indians shoot 31 percent, still win Published 9:24 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Staff report

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Catawba’s women’s basketball team wasn’t good on Wednesday, but the Indians still were good enough to win.

No road wins are bad wins, and 12th-ranked Catawba will take it. The Indians beat Newberry 55-43 in Eleazer Arena in front of 200 fans despite shooting 31 percent.

Lyrik Thorne shot 0-for-9 from 3 and scored only 12 points, so it was a strange night. Janiya Downs made one shot and scored three points.

But the Indians are pretty deep. They got 27 points from bench, including eight each by Saniya Wilson and former Carson star Mary Spry.

Catawba (16-3, 11-2) won the turnover battle 21-11— Thorne had zero turnovers — and wrecked Newberry on the boards for 21 offensive rebounds.

With the turnover disparity and the rebounding margin, Catawba was able to put up 18 more shots than the Wolves (7-15, 5-9). That was helpful on a shaky shooting night.

Catawba 21 14 6 14 — 55

Newberry 12 4 8 19 ‚— 43

CATAWBA – Thorne 12, Spry 8, Wilson 8, McIntosh 6, Baker 4, Porter 3, Downs 3, Ingram 3, Svenson 3, Gueterman 3, Dixon-Booker 2.