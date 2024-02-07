Blotter for Feb. 7

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage reportedly occurred on Wyatt Grove Church Road in Salisbury around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

• Nsele Merveil Tamukiuri, 33, was charged with a fictitious license plate on Feb. 4.

• Nathaniel Lee Lynn, 45, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 4.

• Shannon Hope Jones, 49, was charged with probation violation on Feb. 4.

• Emmanuel Alexander, 37, was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 4.

 

