Salisbury Community Development Corporation among NC Housing Finance Agency award recipients Published 12:05 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

SALISBURY — More than 800 low-income homeowners in North Carolina will receive emergency home repairs thanks to $8.8 million from the N.C. Housing Finance Agency, awarded through its Urgent Repair Program (URP). That financing is awarded to 49 local governments and organizations serving 78 counties. These homeowners will join more than 18,100 households across all 100 North Carolina counties that have been assisted by URP since its inception.

Among the recipients is Salisbury Community Development Corporation, an organization with the mission to empower individuals and families to become self-sufficient through partnerships with other organizations that share common goals and to develop quality, affordable housing” in community.

URP operates statewide through local governments, regional organizations, community action agencies and other nonprofit sponsors. Funding is provided to these groups to allocate loans up to $12,000 per household to very low-income homeowners for emergency repairs to correct safety hazards, or to make accessibility modifications to homes for elderly citizens, veterans or people with disabilities.

The program assisted more than 500 homeowners during the first three quarters of 2023 alone, with an average income of $16,350. More than three quarters of those beneficiaries were elderly citizens and almost half were people with disabilities. Total program costs averaged $9,311 per home.

“Using North Carolina Housing Trust Fund dollars, the Urgent Repair Program is an essential resource for our state’s most vulnerable people,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of the N.C. Housing Finance Agency. “These state investments in rehabilitation and repair are crucial in helping North Carolinians remain in their homes and stay out of costly institutional care, ultimately saving public health care dollars.”

The entities receiving funding in the 2023 URP funding cycle are: