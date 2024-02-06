Racial Equity Rowan to host forum featuring Dee Dee Wright Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Submitted

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 6:30-8 p.m., Racial Equity Rowan hosting a forum called “Where Are We Now?”

The forum will be an evening of conversation and reflection about where we stand in the pursuit of a more beloved and unified community.

Civil Rights leader Dee Dee Wright plans to speak.

Wright lives in Salisbury and is the author of the recently published “The (W)right Thing: My Life in the Civil Rights Movement and Beyond.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be hosted in the Aymer Center at Hood Theological Seminary, located at 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive, in Salisbury.