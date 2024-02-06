High school boys basketball: Cavaliers win vs. North Hills Published 1:56 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — One of the largest crowds in the history of the North Hills Christian School gym greeted North Rowan’s boys basketball team on Monday.

It was not a typical non-conference game for several reasons.

North Hills coach John Knox played for North Rowan coach Jason Causby when they were both at Salisbury High during some glory days. That helps explain how the game came about.

North Hills (14-14) has a couple of special players who could play for any of the public schools and was looking to make a splash against a local opponent.

North Rowan (10-9) lost by 47 to Salisbury, by 30 to West Rowan and by 15 to Carson, but the Cavaliers were in the position of representing Rowan’s public school players and did so.

The Cavaliers won the game 94-74, and did it in style, throwing down dunks and playing tenacious defense.

Still, it wasn’t as easy as the final score looks. North had to play about as hard and together as it has all season to pull away from the Eagles.

Muscular North Hills guard Champion “Champ” Hayden averages better than 30 points per game and showed why. He scored 35 points and was a tough and aggressive finisher at the rim.

North Rowan wasn’t able to stop Hayden, but it was able to make him work hard for his points. He had to take a high volume of shots. Hayden shot 13-for-30, so the Cavaliers could live with the 35. Hayden made two 3-pointers and was 7-for-10 at the foul line. He had six rebounds, but that’s below what he averages.

Jerrod Drye, a darting, water-bug of a point guard, also was impressive for North Hills with 20 points, seven rebounds and a lot of good decisions, although North Rowan made him take more shots than usual to get his 20.

Malachi Strong, a solid forward who gives North Hills a third scorer, came through with 13 points and eight boards for the Eagles.

Hayden, Drye and Strong scored 68 of North Hills’ 74, but North Rowan was much deeper, got double-figure scoring from four players and put nine men in the scorebook.

North Hills came out with all sorts of energy and had the upper hand for a while. Hayden scored 15 in the first quarter, but North Rowan was coming on strong by the end of a frenzied opening quarter that ended in a 24-all tie.

Then North Rowan took charge with a dominant second quarter (28-12) that proved decisive. Amir Alexander scored nine in the quarter for North, while Hayden was held to two points. Amir The Cavaliers led 52-36 at halftime and stayed in control in the second half.

Alexander had a huge game for the Cavaliers, dunking his way to a career-best 27 points.

North has four gifted scorers and all were in double figures. George Maxwell produced 16, Dyzarious Carpenter had 14, and Jayden Polk had 10, including a spectacular dunk of an offensive rebound. The taller Cavaliers attacked the offensive board hard, sometimes getting three or four shots.

The game had almost a carnival atmosphere, with Salisbury star and Wake Forest recruit Juke Harris in attendance on the front row. Harris, who played varsity ball for North Hills as an eighth-grader, has been Kryptonite for North Rowan, but his presence probably helped inspire the Cavaliers to one of their better efforts.

Both teams will try to build on Monday’s contest. North Hills will play at United Faith Christian Academy on Thursday, while North Rowan travels to Albemarle on Wednesday.

North Rowan 24 28 19 23 — 94

North Hills 24 12 19 19 — 74

NORTH ROWAN — Alexander 27, Maxwell 16, Carpenter 14, Polk 10, Tarver 7, Alford 7, Morrow 6, Wactor 3, Mosley 2, Charleston 2.

NORTH HILLS — Hayden 35, Drye 20, Strong 13, Merrell 4, Dendy 2.