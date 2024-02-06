Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Salisbury Post is spending February exploring figures and moments in Rowan County’s Black history that have impacted the area in a significant way. Today’s figure is the late George Knox.

Among Knox’s numerous lifetime achievements including his military service and community contributions, two in particular resonate as they relate to Black history.

Knox became the first Black principal of an integrated school in Rowan County in 1968 when the R.A. Clement School in Cleveland became West Rowan Junior High.

Then, in 1986, he became the first African American elected as a Rowan County Commissioner.

Knox died in 2017 at 94.

