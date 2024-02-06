Blotter for Feb. 6: six charged with breaking into vehicles on car lot Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

SALISBURY — Six people, including three juveniles, have been charged with breaking and entering into motor vehicles after police say they were caught breaking into multiple cars on a lot.

Police initially responded to the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue after being notified by someone at 1st Choice Autos LLC that a group of people had been in their car lot, a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said. The caller told police that the group had been going from car to car, breaking into multiple of the vehicles.

Police found the group in the 200 block of Hill Street, where the spokesperson said that they complied with orders from the officers. Police reportedly searched the people in the group and found tools that were used for breaking into cars. Police also found a gun that someone in the group had dropped. A search for the firearm found that it was reported stolen out of Baltimore County in Maryland.

Eighteen-year-old Jaylan Isiah Everhart, 18-year-old Anthony Jamal Rankin and 19-year-old Johnai Anthony Dupree Rippy were all charged with breaking and entering into railroad cars or other motor vehicles after the incident. The spokesperson said that all three were placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $5,000 bond.

Rippy is on probation after being convicted of felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in October of 2023. The incident, which occurred in February of 2023, where Rippy fired into a vehicle next to him at a stop light. Police at the time said that Rippy pulled up next to the vehicle and recognized its occupants. He then fired into the vehicle, hitting several of the people inside and injuring them. Rippy received probation and a suspended sentence as a result of the conviction, according to the N.C Department of Adult Corrections database.

Three juveniles were turned over to their parents with forthcoming charges expected.

