Blotter for Feb. 6: six charged with breaking into vehicles on car lot
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024
SALISBURY — Six people, including three juveniles, have been charged with breaking and entering into motor vehicles after police say they were caught breaking into multiple cars on a lot.
Police initially responded to the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue after being notified by someone at 1st Choice Autos LLC that a group of people had been in their car lot, a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said. The caller told police that the group had been going from car to car, breaking into multiple of the vehicles.
Police found the group in the 200 block of Hill Street, where the spokesperson said that they complied with orders from the officers. Police reportedly searched the people in the group and found tools that were used for breaking into cars. Police also found a gun that someone in the group had dropped. A search for the firearm found that it was reported stolen out of Baltimore County in Maryland.
Eighteen-year-old Jaylan Isiah Everhart, 18-year-old Anthony Jamal Rankin and 19-year-old Johnai Anthony Dupree Rippy were all charged with breaking and entering into railroad cars or other motor vehicles after the incident. The spokesperson said that all three were placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $5,000 bond.
Rippy is on probation after being convicted of felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in October of 2023. The incident, which occurred in February of 2023, where Rippy fired into a vehicle next to him at a stop light. Police at the time said that Rippy pulled up next to the vehicle and recognized its occupants. He then fired into the vehicle, hitting several of the people inside and injuring them. Rippy received probation and a suspended sentence as a result of the conviction, according to the N.C Department of Adult Corrections database.
Three juveniles were turned over to their parents with forthcoming charges expected.
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 3:10 p.m. on Feb. 2. The total estimated loss was $25.
- Fraud occurred in the 800 block of West Horah Street between noon and 12:33 p.m. on Feb. 1. It was reported on Feb. 2.
- An assault with a gun occurred in the 100 block of East Innes Street between 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. It was reported on Feb. 2. The total estimated loss was $430. A police spokesperson said that a man was standing outside of Fish Bowl when he was allegedly pistol whipped on the head. When he went inside to have himself checked, he noticed that his pistol was missing, later finding that it was stolen.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of South West Street between 2 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2020, and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. It was reported on Feb. 2. The total estimated loss was $1,220.
- Defrauding an innkeeper occurred in the 1000 block of Klumac Road between 5:56 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 2. The total estimated loss was $150, which a police spokesperson said was a dinner that someone failed to pay for.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 2. The total estimated loss was $42.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 200 block of West Bank Street at 11 p.m. on Feb. 2.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive between 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 and 7:52 a.m. on Feb. 3. The total estimated loss was $80.
- Vandalism occurred in the 900 block of East Lafayette Street between 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 3.
- A larceny occurred in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue at 7:01 p.m. on Feb. 3. The total estimated loss was $14.
- A larceny occurred in the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between 6 a.m. on Feb. 2 and 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 3. The total estimated loss was $8.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4. The total estimated loss was $101.
- Vandalism occurred in the 300 block of West Henderson Street between 8:10 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 4.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:59 p.m on Feb. 4. The total estimated loss was $109.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 3:26 a.m. on Feb. 5. The total estimated loss was $101.
- A burglary occurred in the 800 block of West Innes Street between 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 and 4:39 a.m. on Feb. 5.
- An assault occurred in the 200 block of North Main Street at 9:03 a.m. on Feb. 1.
- Credit card fraud occurred in the 11300 block of Cool Springs Road between 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 21 and noon on Jan. 23. It was reported on Feb. 1. The total estimated loss was $75.
- Possession of a dangerous drug occurred in the 2600 block of Lower Stone Church at 10:43 a.m. on Feb. 1.
- A larceny occurred in the 100 block of Cedar Drive between midnight and 1 a.m. on Jan. 31. It was reported on Feb. 1. The total estimated loss was $450.
- Unauthorized use of conveyance occurred in the 1100 block of Amberlight Circle between 6:24 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.
- Fraud by wire, computer or electronic manipulation occurred in the 1700 block of Weaver Road between 8:24 a.m. on Jan. 27 and 8:24 a.m. on Feb. 2. The total estimated loss was $500.
- A larceny occurred in the 1100 block of Summer Lane between noon on Nov. 17, 2023 and 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 2. The total estimated loss was $5,600, which police reports indicate was a trailer and tools.
- Possession of a dangerous drug occurred in the 100 block of West Liberty Street at 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 2.
- An assault occurred in the 100 block of Red Pine Road between 10:30 p.m. and 10:41 p.m. on Feb. 2.
- Fraud by impersonation occurred at Dunns Mountain Church Road between 11:06 a.m. on Jan. 22 and 11:06 a.m. on Feb. 3.
- Vandalism occurred at Stafford Drive between 5 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 3.
- Jerry Ramzi Isbanioly, 38, was charged with a probation violation on Feb. 1.
- James Michael Darawich, 31, was charged with driving while his license was revoked on Feb. 1.
- Michael Shane Martin, 50, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 1.
- Lisa Mae Martin, 48, was charged with assault on Feb. 1.
- Travis Simeon Hicks, 34, was charged with breaking and entering a building on Feb. 1.
- Desaray Chantal Bentley, 33, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Feb. 1.
- Steven Lee Driggers, 51, was charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and six counts of uttering forged endorsements on Feb. 2.
- Sherman William Moss, 58, was charged with a probation violation on Feb. 2.
- Francisca Curriel Guteierrez, 62, was charged with assault on Feb. 2.
- Kevin Dewayne Ghent, 41, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on Feb. 2.
- Jonathan Takoda Hall, 24, was charged with misuse of 911 on Feb. 2.
- Ryan Harrison Richard, 27, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Feb. 2.
- Tiffany Crystal Smith, 36, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance on Feb. 3.