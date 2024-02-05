High school swimming: Sechriest leads East girls in regional Published 3:37 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — East Rowan swimmer Addy Sechriest has qualified for the 3A State Championships in both of her individual events.

The top six finishers in each of three regionals advance to the state meet, along with the next six fastest times from any regional.

Sechriest placed fourth in the 200 freestyle race (2:02.16) and fifth in the 500 free (5:36.54) in the 3A Western Regional held at Mecklenburg Aquatic Center.

East scored 96 points to finish ninth in the regional team scoring.

Sechriest totaled 29 in her two individual events. Swimmers are only allowed two.

Gracie Lineberger was 10th in the 50 free and 100 free for 14 points.

Maddie Sechriest scored 7 points with a 10th in the 100 backstroke.

The rest of East’s points came from a seventh in the 4oo free relay and eighth in the 200 free relay. The Sechriests and Lineberger also swim on those relay teams. Karlee Wagoner and Mady Morris

The South Piedmont Conference schools ruled the regional. Lake Norman Charter won the regional, with Central Cabarrus second and Northwest Cabarrus third.

•••

South Rowan’s girls finished 21st with 28 points.

The Raiders scored in all three relays.

The highest finish for South was 10th in the 200 free relay, with the unit of Ava Blume, Laurel Everett, Aiden Shepherd and Audrey Rockstad.

Shepherd, Blume and Rockstad swam with Kadence Bebber on the 200 medley relay team that finished 13th. South added a 16th-place finish in the 400 free relay.

South got a few individual points. Blume scored 3 points in the 200 IM. Shepherd got a point for 16th in the 100 breaststroke.