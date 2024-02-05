High school swimming: Salisbury’s Morris strong in 1A/2A Central Regional Published 2:26 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Salisbury swimmer Ava Morris has qualified for the 1A/2A State Championships in both of her individual events.

Morris placed sixth in both the 50 freestyle (26.81 seconds) and 100 free (59.77). The top six in each of three regionals advanced to state competition, along with the next six best times from any regional.

Salisbury’s girls were 15th in the regional team scoring with 49 points. Morris scored 13 in each even for a total of 26 points.

Lucy Heilig scored 7. She was 11th and 16th in her two events.

Salisbury got its other 12 points from the 200 free relay, where Morris., Heilig, Meredith Williams and Lucy Barr finished 11th.

Bishop McGuinness’ girls won the regional.

Led by state qualifiers Zoe Waters and Piper Campbell, Gray Stone finished ninth in the team scoring.

West Davidson finished 11th.

•••

Gray Stone’s boys took second, third and fourth in the three relays and placed second behind regional champ Seaforth in the team scoring.

West Davidson’s Luke Nebrich was regional champion in the 50 free and 100 free races.